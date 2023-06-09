Watch CBS News
Victims identified in fatal crash of small plane near Rio Vista

CBS/Bay City News Service

RIO VISTA -- The Solano County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified two people who died in a plane crash Thursday near Rio Vista Municipal Airport as Benjamin Shreve, a 41-year-old resident of Concord, and Jesse Buckner, a 33-year-old resident of Martinez.

The crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. Thursday involving a single-engine Steen Skybolt aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Jesse's widow, Jessica Raine Buckner, shared the news on her Facebook page on Friday.

 "I wish this were just a dream, but unfortunately, the reality is setting in as I lay in bed typing this," Jessica wrote. "It has been a wild ride, and I'm so blessed we had 17 years together."

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Thursday's crash and is expected to release a report on the circumstances surrounding it.

