2 dead in small plane crash near Rio Vista

RIO VISTA, Solano County -- A small plane has crashed in Solano County near Rio Vista, killing two people aboard, authorities said.

The plane crashed just east of the Rio Vista Airport at around 11:45 a.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane was an experimental Steen Skybolt, a homebuilt biplane used in aerobatic demonstrations.

A Steen Skybolt aerobatic biplane Armchair Aviator's, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Solano County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the Sacramento Bee that there were two people aboard the plane who were killed in the crash.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as appropriate.

