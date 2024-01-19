Watch CBS News
1 injured in shooting at Pittsburg Center BART station

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PITTSBURG -- A shooting on the platform of the Pittsburg Center BART station left one person in critical condition, the transit system said.

The station remained closed more than two hours after the 3:50 p.m. shooting, BART said in a voicemail message for the press retrieved at 6:30 p.m.

Travelers on the yellow line were advised to expect a 20-minute delay in the Antioch direction.

Bus service is available between Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point, BART said.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 5:11 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

