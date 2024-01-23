BART police arrest teen suspect in Pittsburg station shooting that injured 2

BART police arrested a 17-year-old suspect Tuesday morning in connection with the shooting that injured two people -- including one critically -- at the agency's Pittsburg station last week, according to transit officials.

BART shared the information via social media at 12:23 p.m., saying that the teenage suspect in the Friday afternoon shooting "surrendered to BART police detectives in Walnut Creek" at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

At 10:30 am today, the suspect in Friday afternoon’s shooting at Pittsburg Center Station was taken into custody.



The 17-year-old suspect surrendered to BART Police detectives in Walnut Creek.



Info: https://t.co/8TCBOuHaQW https://t.co/1Bfe6W9hlz — BART (@SFBART) January 23, 2024

BART officials said the suspect -- who is believed to be the only person involved in Friday's shooting -- will be booked into Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall.

"Video from one of BART's network of more than 4,000 surveillance cameras throughout the system played an important role in identifying the suspect," authorities said in a press release..

The shooting was reported to BART police about 3:51 p.m. last Friday, according to authorities. The initial report was that a gunman shot a man and fled, according to BART officials.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was in critical condition on Friday. A few hours later, a second man arrived at a hospital with a leg wound suffered in the shooting, according to BART. The second victim was listed in stable condition.

Police closed the station for nearly five hours Friday during the investigation. The station was open again about 8:43 p.m.