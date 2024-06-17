Watch CBS News
Pickup truck driver killed near Brentwood after hitting tree

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A man was killed early Sunday morning near Brentwood when his truck hit a tree.


The California Highway Patrol was notified of the solo vehicle crash at about 1:12 a.m. on Sunset Road west of Sellers Avenue.

A brown GMC pickup occupied by a male adult driver was traveling west on Sunset Road. The driver veered left across eastbound lanes, drove off the roadway, and crashed the GMC head-on into a tree located on the southside of Sunset Road.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but died while in transport.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 11:29 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

