Watch CBS News
Local News

PG&E shuts off power to thousands of Bay Area, Northern California customers because of fire danger

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Wednesday morning First Alert Weather forecast 11/6/24
Wednesday morning First Alert Weather forecast 11/6/24 01:58

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers were without power Wednesday morning following a new round of public safety outages because of high winds and low humidity. 

PG&E said it began de-energizing customers at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening as part of its planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs in areas prone to wildfires. The outages began with 1,339 customers in Lake and Sonoma counties and continued at 7 p.m. with 1,019 customers losing power in Napa and Solano counties. 

As of Wednesday morning, there were outages across the Bay Area and Northern California; including Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, Tehama, and Yolo counties. View PG&E outage map.

PG&E said there were no impacts to polling locations or tabulation centers except for one temporary outage at a Santa Rosa polling site. The utility said it dispatched a generator to the site in response.

The Bay Area was under a Red Flag Warning because of the critical fire danger the winds and low humidity presented. The warning was in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday for most of the Bay Area, a large swath of the Northern California Central Valley, and the higher terrains of the Central Coast.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.