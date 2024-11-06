PG&E shuts off power to thousands of Bay Area, Northern California customers because of fire danger

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers were without power Wednesday morning following a new round of public safety outages because of high winds and low humidity.

PG&E said it began de-energizing customers at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening as part of its planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs in areas prone to wildfires. The outages began with 1,339 customers in Lake and Sonoma counties and continued at 7 p.m. with 1,019 customers losing power in Napa and Solano counties.

As of Wednesday morning, there were outages across the Bay Area and Northern California; including Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, Tehama, and Yolo counties. View PG&E outage map.

PG&E said there were no impacts to polling locations or tabulation centers except for one temporary outage at a Santa Rosa polling site. The utility said it dispatched a generator to the site in response.

The Bay Area was under a Red Flag Warning because of the critical fire danger the winds and low humidity presented. The warning was in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday for most of the Bay Area, a large swath of the Northern California Central Valley, and the higher terrains of the Central Coast.

