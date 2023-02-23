Highway 101 closed in Menlo Park as PG&E seeks to restore power

PG&E crews work to restore power to those who lost electricity in wind storm

MENLO PARK – Caltrans has closed a stretch of Highway 101 in Menlo Park Thursday afternoon, as PG&E crews seek to restore power to neighborhoods that have been without electricity for two days.

The freeway is closed between Willow Road and Marsh Road. Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes.

According to PG&E, the utility has asked Caltrans to close the roadway due to what they call a "challenging situation" in restoring power to thousands of customers. Several Peninsula communities, including Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Belle Haven and North Fair Oaks are affected.

We are facing a challenging situation restoring power to approximately 4,000 customers in #BelleHaven, #MenloPark. Fallen trees have caused damage to our powerlines, and it will not be possible to restore power without temporarily stopping traffic on nearby Highway 101 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/aKxyirA3uY — Pacific Gas & Electric (@PGE4Me) February 23, 2023

"Fallen trees have caused damage to our powerlines (sic), and it will not be possible to restore power without temporarily stopping traffic on nearby Highway 101," PG&E said on Twitter.

The lengthy outage has caught the attention of local lawmakers, who complained to the utility about the pace of restoring power.

.@PGE4Me can't restore power after 48 hours! They should be able to move faster. Students in East Palo Alto are missing 2 days of school. My staff has made many calls over to them, and spoken to so many more residents w/o heat right now (including my house!) We must do better. — Josh Becker (@SenJoshBecker) February 23, 2023

"They should be able to move faster. Students in East Palo Alto are missing 2 days of school," said State Sen. Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park). "My staff has made many calls over to them, and spoken to so many more residents w/o heat right now (including my house!) We must do better."

In an update Thursday afternoon, PG&E said the culprit involved a downed tree along the highway that caused damage to a power line. Crews will remove the fallen tree and replace the wire.

⚠️UPDATE: PG&E is working w/ CalTrans & the CHP to safely conduct repair work occurring near hwy 101⚠️



• A downed tree along Hwy 101 caused damage to a PG&E power line.

• Prior to PG&E making repairs to this section of line, the fallen tree needs to be removed. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/BAPvu2DGhE — Pacific Gas & Electric (@PGE4Me) February 23, 2023

According to the utility, PG&E looks to finish removing the tree and replacing the wire by 6 p.m. Thursday, but additional work would be needed before power is restored to affected customers.

It was unclear when Highway 101 would reopen to traffic.