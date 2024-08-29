PG&E outage in Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore leaves thousands without power

Pacific Gas and Electric reported an outage Thursday morning in Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore that left nearly 7,000 customers without power.

The utility's outage map indicated the outage was reported at 8:44 a.m. and mostly affected the eastern portion of Dublin in the area of Fallon Road, Gleason Drive, Dublin Boulevard and Positano Parkway.

PG&E map showing power outage affecting parts of Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore, August 29, 2024. Pacific Gas and Electric

Power also appeared to be out on the western edge of Livermore in the area of Doolan Road and an area around Stoneridge Drive and El Charro Road in Pleasanton.

The notice on the PG&E outage map indicated the estimated restoration time was 3:15 p.m.

There was no immediate word from PG&E on what caused the outage.