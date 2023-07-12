Martinez refinery petcoke release prompts notice of violation from air quality regulators

MARTINEZ – A release of petroleum coke from a Martinez refinery has prompted Bay Area air quality regulators Wednesday to issue a notice of violation.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) said Wednesday it responded to several complaints following the airborne release at the Martinez Refining Company (MRC) in Martinez. Residents alleged there was dust/fallout at their residences and on their cars.

MRC said the release took place around 8:30 a.m. and that it lasted for approximately one minute. Contra Costa Health (CCH) said MRC notified the agency at 10:20 a.m. through the community warning system.

BAAQMD said Wednesday its staff took samples at the locations of the complaints received and from the potential sources in the refinery. The samples will be analyzed by an independent laboratory.

The air regulators said a Notice of Violation was issued to MRC for causing a public nuisance. The regulation cited by the agency reads: "No person shall discharge from any source whatsoever such quantities of air contaminants or other material which cause injury, detriment, nuisance or annoyance to any considerable number of persons or the public; or which endangers the comfort, repose, health or safety of any such persons or the public, or which causes, or has a natural tendency to cause, injury or damage to business or property."

The regulation also says three or more public nuisance violations in a 30-day period "shall give rise to a rebuttable presumption that the violations resulted from negligent conduct."

BAAMQD said the investigation into the release was ongoing and additional updates will be provided once more information is gathered.

Tuesday's release concerned nearby residents and local officials, who are dealing with the impact of a second release from the refinery in less than a year. CCH released a report last month that determined the release of spent catalyst into nearby neighborhoods posed no lingering threat in soil samples.

"We are very concerned about the delayed notification to the Community Warning System. We are once again responding to a refinery incident and trying to determine the health impacts," Contra Costa County Supervisor Federal Glover said in a statement. "We understand this is an ongoing concern for our community and timely notification is critical."

Petroleum coke, also known as petcoke, is a solid carbon material created as a byproduct of the oil refining process. High-grade petcoke is used to make electrodes for the steel and aluminum industry, while low grade petcoke is used as fuel.

In a post on social media, MRC apologized for the release and urged community members to call the company to submit claims or concerns.

This morning the refinery experienced a brief release of Coke dust. We have issued a Community Warning System Level 1... Posted by Martinez Refining Company on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Concerning Tuesday's incident, health officials said a 72-hour report has been requested and will be posted on the agency's website at http://cchealth.org.