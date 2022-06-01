Mountain lion wanders into classroom at Pescadero High School
PESCADERO -- A mountain lion wandered into a classroom at Pescadero High School along the Peninsula Wednesday morning and was being contained while animal control officers were on their way to the campus.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said all students and staff were safe at the school and there was no immediate threat as the mountain lion was isolated inside the classroom.
"U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services has been notified and is being dispatched to the school for safe and humane removal of the animal," said a statement from the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office was alerted about the mountain lion at about 8:20 a.m., before the start of the school day.
The Half Moon Bay Review reported a teacher and a student first noticed the puma in front of the school, and that it tried to run into the building but ran into a glass door first, then entered the school and couldn't get out after running into the glass door again.
It then went inside a classroom and a teacher closed the door on it, trapping it inside, the report said.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
