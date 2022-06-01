Mountain lion wanders into classroom at Pescadero High School

PESCADERO -- A mountain lion wandered into a classroom at Pescadero High School along the Peninsula Wednesday morning and was being contained while animal control officers were on their way to the campus.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said all students and staff were safe at the school and there was no immediate threat as the mountain lion was isolated inside the classroom.

We’re not sure of the context, but this appears to be a mountain lion inside a Pescadero High classroom this morning. Sheriff says everyone is safe. We’re working on more details. Photo courtesy School staff pic.twitter.com/z8MA4yi00N — Half Moon Bay Review (@hmbreview) June 1, 2022

"U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services has been notified and is being dispatched to the school for safe and humane removal of the animal," said a statement from the sheriff's office.

The SMCSO can confirm at this time that ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE at Pescadero High School. There is currently a mountain lion that entered the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District grounds. @USFWS has been notified for safe and humane removal pic.twitter.com/y2GrJl1V3M — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) June 1, 2022

The sheriff's office was alerted about the mountain lion at about 8:20 a.m., before the start of the school day.

The Half Moon Bay Review reported a teacher and a student first noticed the puma in front of the school, and that it tried to run into the building but ran into a glass door first, then entered the school and couldn't get out after running into the glass door again.

It then went inside a classroom and a teacher closed the door on it, trapping it inside, the report said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

