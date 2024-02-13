Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Person hit, killed by train arriving at Hillsdale Station in San Mateo

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 2-13-24
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 2-13-24 09:26

One of Caltrain's northbound trains hit and killed a person in San Mateo who had entered the tracks Tuesday evening.

Caltrain said train 413 was arriving at Hillsdale Station when it struck someone who had entered the tracks.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, and trains were being turned around at Belmont and San Mateo stations.

It's the second death in as many days involving train crashes.

On Monday, a person who had entered the train tracks in Hayward was struck and killed by an Amtrak train. 

First published on February 13, 2024 / 7:20 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.