Person hit, killed by train arriving at Hillsdale Station in San Mateo

One of Caltrain's northbound trains hit and killed a person in San Mateo who had entered the tracks Tuesday evening.

Caltrain said train 413 was arriving at Hillsdale Station when it struck someone who had entered the tracks.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, and trains were being turned around at Belmont and San Mateo stations.

It's the second death in as many days involving train crashes.

On Monday, a person who had entered the train tracks in Hayward was struck and killed by an Amtrak train.