Train hits, kills person who trespassed on tracks in Hayward

An Amtrak train hit and killed someone who entered the tracks in Hayward on Monday, a spokesperson confirmed.

Train 541 left Sacramento just before noon and was due to arrive in San Jose at 3:05 p.m. However, after the train left the Oakland Coliseum/Airport station, it struck someone in Hayward around 2:20 p.m.

Amtrak said the person "trespassing on the track came into contact with the train."

Officers are investigating the crash, with Amtrak cooperating in the investigation.

The train had 69 passengers and crew onboard. No one else was injured.

As of 4:04 p.m., the train remained west of Oakland Coliseum.