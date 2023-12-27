Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Person found dead on BART train at Embarcadero station Tuesday evening

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition 12-27-23
PIX Now morning edition 12-27-23 09:24

A person was found dead on a BART train in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, according to the transit agency.

BART said the deceased was found on a train at the Embarcadero station around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The station was closed for approximately eight minutes while emergency crews responded. The closure impacted BART travel in both directions, causing major delays.

There was no indication of foul play, according to BART.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 7:13 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.