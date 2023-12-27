Person found dead on BART train at Embarcadero station Tuesday evening
A person was found dead on a BART train in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, according to the transit agency.
BART said the deceased was found on a train at the Embarcadero station around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The station was closed for approximately eight minutes while emergency crews responded. The closure impacted BART travel in both directions, causing major delays.
There was no indication of foul play, according to BART.
