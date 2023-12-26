Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Major delays on BART's San Francisco line after emergency at Embarcadero Station

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 12-26-23
PIX Now afternoon edition 12-26-23 04:51

SAN FRANCISCO — There was a major delay at San Francisco's Embarcadero BART station on Tuesday, the transit agency said.

The delay was initially toward the East Bay direction, and it was the result of a "major medical emergency." BART later said the delay was impacting all directions of the San Francisco line.

BART did not release any other information about the incident.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 6:02 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.