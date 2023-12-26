Major delays on BART's San Francisco line after emergency at Embarcadero Station
SAN FRANCISCO — There was a major delay at San Francisco's Embarcadero BART station on Tuesday, the transit agency said.
The delay was initially toward the East Bay direction, and it was the result of a "major medical emergency." BART later said the delay was impacting all directions of the San Francisco line.
BART did not release any other information about the incident.
