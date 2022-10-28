Pelosi home attack sends cold shiver across political landscape; Politicians 'horrified and disgusted'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Across the divided political landscape, the early morning attack Friday at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew quick condemnation and also shined a spotlight on the growing threat politicians face across the county.

The alleged attacker -- 42-year-old David Wayne DePape -- confronted Pelosi's husband, Paul, during the 2:27 a.m. home invasion shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?"

Fortunately, Nancy Pelosi was across the country in Washington, D.C.

DePape attacked Paul Pelosi violently with a hammer, inflicting severe head and arm injuries before he was subdued by arriving San Francisco police officers.

Paul Pelosi underwent a medical procedure for his wounds at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. He was expected to recover.

The attack brought to the forefront the everyday dangers politicians are facing.

In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress and several members have been physically attacked in recent years.

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011 and Rep. Steve Scalise was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in 2017.

And there was the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob angered over former president Donald Trump's defeat in the election.

Reaction came quickly to Friday's attack.

"What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). "I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family and I wish him a speedy recovery."

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the No. 2 Republican in the House, echoed those comments in a tweet posting: "Disgusted to hear about the horrific assault on Speaker Pelosi's husband Paul. Grateful for law enforcement's actions to respond. Let's be clear: Violence has no place in this country. I'm praying for Paul Pelosi's full recovery."

"Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi's home last night," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell posted on Twitter. "Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case."

Senator Chuck Grassley posted: "I wish Mr Pelosi well & pray for a quick recovery Everyone deserves 2b respected & violence is never okay."

Meanwhile, Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier posted: "Thank God @SpeakerPelosi's husband Paul is safe after being attacked in their home by an assailant. While the motive is still unknown we know where this kind of violence is sanctioned and modeled."

Governor Gavin Newsom's office issued a statement following the attack, saying it was "another example of the dangerous consequences of the divisive and hateful rhetoric putting lives at risk and undermining our very democracy and Democratic institutions."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed called the attack a "horrific and scary incident" and offered her support to Speaker Pelosi and her family. She also thanked the San Francisco police, fire and 911 dispatcher who responded to the emergency.

Members of Congress have received additional compensation for security at their homes but some have pushed for yet more protection as people have shown up at their homes and members have received an increasing number of threatening communications.

While Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line of succession to the president, has a protective detail that was in Washington with her, the families of politicians often have to fend for themselves.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who was recently threatened at her home, said Pelosi has been "very sympathetic to the need to get additional security for members."