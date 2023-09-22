Passenger stabbed aboard BART train at 19th St. Oakland station; Suspect arrested

A 44-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly stabbing someone on a BART train in Oakland, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

Tamire Edwards, an Oakland resident, was arrested around 12:20 a.m. at the 19th Street Oakland station after allegedly stabbing a person on a train as it arrived at the station, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.

The victim in the stabbing is expected to survive, and Allison said it appears the attack was unprovoked.

Edwards was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and probation violation. He was also not in possession of a BART fare, according to the agency.

In August, BART police announced the department was looking to recruit 28 new members to fill vacant positions after their Board of Directors agreed to increase the salaries of their police officers.

BART police said it was also committed to adding 19 more officer positions once the department fills all current vacancies.