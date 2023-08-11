Watch CBS News
Crime

BART Police recruiting to fill vacant officer positions following salary increase

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 8-11-2023
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 8-11-2023 07:38

The BART Police Department announced they are looking to recruit 28 new members to fill vacant positions after their Board of Directors agreed to increase the salaries of their police officers.

The transit police agency said in a news release this week that their board of directors and general manager have also committed to adding 19 more officer positions once the department fills all current vacancies.

BART police said they seek to hire six new officers a month starting in August.

Their recruitment in July attracted 65 prospects, of whom 21 immediately applied to take the Police Department's written and physical exams, according to BART police.

Those interested can check out the BART Police Department's employment page at https://www.bart.gov/about/police/employment. 

First published on August 11, 2023 / 1:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.