BART Police recruiting to fill vacant officer positions following salary increase

The BART Police Department announced they are looking to recruit 28 new members to fill vacant positions after their Board of Directors agreed to increase the salaries of their police officers.



The transit police agency said in a news release this week that their board of directors and general manager have also committed to adding 19 more officer positions once the department fills all current vacancies.



BART police said they seek to hire six new officers a month starting in August.



Their recruitment in July attracted 65 prospects, of whom 21 immediately applied to take the Police Department's written and physical exams, according to BART police.



Those interested can check out the BART Police Department's employment page at https://www.bart.gov/about/police/employment.