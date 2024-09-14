Watch CBS News
Partial lane closures on I-80 in San Francisco, starting Monday

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

 Two eastbound and two westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in San Francisco will be closed nightly for repairs starting Monday, Caltrans announced.

The work will replace concrete barriers and tubular railing damaged by vehicle collisions, the transportation agency said Friday. 

The lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., with crews focusing on one direction at a time, Caltrans said. One lane will be open where work is under way.

Motorists may experience significant traffic delays, Caltrans said.

Other barrier repairs will require the full closure of Highway 101, also known as the Central Freeway, for 55 hours beginning Oct. 4, Caltrans said.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

