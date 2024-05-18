Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Partial closure of southbound I-680 in San Ramon to impact traffic through weekend

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 5-18-2024
PIX Now morning edition 5-18-2024 08:12

Drivers in the East Bay will face increased traffic this weekend during the Caltrans closure of southbound lanes on Interstate 680 in San Ramon for repaving.

The partial closure of southbound I-680 between Alcosta Blvd. in San Ramon and the I-580/I-680 connector in Pleasanton is closing lanes for a total of 55 hours. During the closures the three left lanes of southbound I-680 will be closed and the two right lanes will remain open. 

Additionally, northbound I-680 will have the far-left express lane and left shoulder closed between Amador Valley Blvd. in Dublin and Alcosta Blvd. in San Ramon. 

The closure went into effect Friday night at 9 p.m. and quickly had an impact.

The lane closures will remain in effect through Monday, May 20, at 4 a.m. Drivers can check live traffic conditions at the Caltrans Quickmap website.

A second round of lane closures in the same area will take place Friday, May 31, starting at 9 p.m. and lasting through Monday, June 3, at 4 a.m.  Caltrans has been doing repaving work in the Tri-Valley area that has impacted I-680 several times in recent months, with full weekend closures of the freeway being staged in March and April

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible. For more information regarding this closure, please visit the Caltrans website.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He moved to CBS to work as the station website's managing editor in 2015.

First published on May 18, 2024 / 8:26 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.