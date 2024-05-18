Partial closure of southbound I-680 in San Ramon to impact traffic through weekend

Drivers in the East Bay will face increased traffic this weekend during the Caltrans closure of southbound lanes on Interstate 680 in San Ramon for repaving.

The partial closure of southbound I-680 between Alcosta Blvd. in San Ramon and the I-580/I-680 connector in Pleasanton is closing lanes for a total of 55 hours. During the closures the three left lanes of southbound I-680 will be closed and the two right lanes will remain open.

Additionally, northbound I-680 will have the far-left express lane and left shoulder closed between Amador Valley Blvd. in Dublin and Alcosta Blvd. in San Ramon.

The closure went into effect Friday night at 9 p.m. and quickly had an impact.

#HAPPENINGNOW: The 55 hr weekend lane reduction is in place on SB I-680 near Alcosta Blvd. in San Ramon. Motorists should expect delays and plan an alternate route. For live traffic conditions go to Caltrans Quickmap 🔗https://t.co/uqXXVyta4q pic.twitter.com/i7eEJ68HvB — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) May 18, 2024

The lane closures will remain in effect through Monday, May 20, at 4 a.m. Drivers can check live traffic conditions at the Caltrans Quickmap website.

A second round of lane closures in the same area will take place Friday, May 31, starting at 9 p.m. and lasting through Monday, June 3, at 4 a.m. Caltrans has been doing repaving work in the Tri-Valley area that has impacted I-680 several times in recent months, with full weekend closures of the freeway being staged in March and April.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible. For more information regarding this closure, please visit the Caltrans website.