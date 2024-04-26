Southbound I-680 through Pleasanton closed for weekend repaving work

Southbound Interstate Highway 680 will close from Friday night until Monday morning between the Interstate Highway 580 connector in Pleasanton and Koopman Road in Sunol, according to Caltrans.

The freeway will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen at 4 a.m. Monday.

Caltrans officials said workers will replace part of the existing deteriorated roadway with new pavement.

The state agency said it is devoting an entire weekend to the work to "enhance motorist safety while reducing the number of nightly closures needed on the project."

"This weekend closure will accomplish the amount of work that otherwise would require an estimated 40 nighttime closures," Caltrans said.

There will be no more full weekend closures of southbound I-680 in this specific area, but there will be weekend lane closures on southbound I-680 in the San Ramon area in May.

Caltrans said in case of rain or unanticipated developments, the closures will be rescheduled and the public will be notified.

Message signs will be on the freeway, advising motorists of the closure throughout the weekend.

Northbound I-680 will remain open and won't be affected by the closure.

Caltrans said it's taking measures to minimize inconvenience.

The agency advises the following detours around the work area:

• Motorists driving west on Interstate Highway 80 in Vacaville and Fairfield should remain on I-80 to southbound Interstate Highway 880.

• Motorists on southbound I-680 near the Benicia Bridge can take Interstate Highway 780 west to I-80 to southbound I-880.

• Motorists on southbound I-680 in Concord can take state Highway 4 to I-80 to southbound I-880.

• Motorists on southbound I-680 in Walnut Creek can take state Highway 24 to I-80 to southbound I-880.

• Motorists on southbound I-680 in Danville take westbound I-580 to state Highway 238 to southbound I-880.

• Motorists on southbound I-680 in Danville take eastbound I-580 to state Highway 84 to southbound I-680.

• Motorists on westbound I-580 coming from Tracy can exit onto southbound Highway 84 and get back on southbound I-680 just south of Calaveras Road near Sunol.

• Motorists on westbound Sunol Boulevard can only take northbound I-680. (access to southbound I-680 is restricted in Pleasanton and Sunol).

There will be a full shutdown of southbound Foothill Road and southbound Pleasanton Sunol Road at Castlewood Drive: Motorists on southbound Foothill can only turn left onto Castlewood Drive and only turn left again onto Pleasanton Sunol Road to northbound I-680.

Other full shutdowns will include I-580/I-680 connectors onto southbound I-680, southbound Saint Patrick Way on-ramp onto southbound I-680, southbound Stoneridge Drive on-ramp onto southbound I-680, southbound Bernal Avenue on-ramp onto southbound I-680, and southbound Sunol Boulevard on-ramp onto southbound I-680.