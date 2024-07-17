Teens arrested in San Jose after SUVs stolen from Palo Alto home

Two teenagers - one an adult, the other a juvenile - were arrested in Palo Alto following the theft of two vehicles from an occupied home in Palo Alto, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded on Tuesday at about 10 a.m. to the 1900 block of Newell Road after Palo Alto police said a resident reported a vehicle was missing from his attached garage and another was missing from his driveway.

Another vehicle in the man's driveway had been damaged overnight, police said.

Officers were able to review security camera footage that showed three male suspects who pulled to the home in a blue Chevrolet Camaro at about 7:00 a.m. Police said two of them entered an unlocked Volkswagen SUV parked in the driveway and used a garage door opener to open the garage.

Once in the garage, the suspects found keys and used them to steal a BMW SUV parked inside the garage and the Volkswagen in the driveway, police said, as well as several items from the garage. While driving the SUV out of the garage, the auto thief collided with a grey BMW sedan also parked in the victim's driveway, leaving minor damage, police said.

Both suspects drove away in the stolen SUVs, along with the third suspect driving the Camaro. At about noon, detectives located both SUVs in a hotel parking lot on the 2100 block of Gold Street in San Jose. Two male suspects matching the descriptions of the Palo Alto thieves were also found nearby and detained, police said.

Richard Angel Flores Palo Alto Police Department

Officers booked 18-year-old Richard Angel Flores of Santa Clara into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for residential burglary and vehicle theft. The other suspect arrested is 16-years-old and officers took him to the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Detectives also located the silver Camaro parked near the two stolen SUVs and determined it had been stolen in San Jose between 4:00 p.m. Monday and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The third suspect who was driving the Camaro was not located and has not been identified.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call the department's dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.