Death of man found in Palo Alto parking garage ruled a homicide

The death of a man who was found in a parking garage in Palo Alto last week has been ruled a homicide, police said Monday.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the city parking garage on the 400 block of Bryant Street after a reports of a person down on the first floor. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy performed by the Santa Clara County Coroner the next day confirmed that the victim died by homicide via blunt force trauma to the head.

The victim's name has not been released. Police said he was a man in his 60s who appeared to be part of the unhoused community.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone who may have information about the case can call the Palo Alto Police Department at 650-329-2413. Tips can also be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or by texting or leaving a voicemail at 650-383-8984.