Suspect arrested in brutal killing of homeless man at Palo Alto parking garage

Police arrested a suspect in the killing of a homeless man last week in a downtown Palo Alto parking garage, the department said Friday.

The victim was found dead at the City Lot "S," garage located at 445 Bryant Street shortly after noon on July 25. Palo Alto police said an autopsy determined the victim, identified as 65-year-old James Allen Rudolph died of blunt force trauma to his head.

Investigators identified the suspect as 34-year-old Alvaro Javier Lopez of Palo Alto. On Thursday morning, officers arrested Lopez inside City Lot "R," the parking garage at 528 High Street, police said.

Alvaro Javier Lopez Palo Alto Police Department

Lopez, also an unhoused resident, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on a homicide charge.

Police said despite the arrest, the investigation remained ongoing as detectives are processing "a significant amount of evidence."

There was no information on a possible motive or whether any other suspects may have been involved.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the department at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent to paloalto@tipnow.org or via text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.