Woman suspected of shooting son identified, video released in Pacifica fatal police shooting

PACIFICA – Police in Pacifica released additional details after officers fatally shot a woman suspected of shooting her son during a confrontation last week.

On Thursday, the department provided an update into the investigation, which included identifying the woman, the officers who shot the woman, along with releasing body-worn camera video of the incident. The video is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

"It is always tragic when law enforcement intervenes with deadly force, regardless of the circumstances. It impacts the family involved in the incident, our community, and the members of our police department," Chief Maria Sarasua said in a statement. "As police chief, I am committed to ensuring that all involved are treated with care and compassion while ensuring a full and thorough investigation into what occurred."

The woman killed has been identified as 50-year-old Michelle Arrais. Police said Arrais shot her 23-year-old son inside their apartment on the 2500 block of Francisco Boulevard on the morning of March 27.

The victim told authorities that he was awakened by the sound of gunshots in the apartment. His mother then opened his bedroom door and shot him twice.

After police arrived at the scene, two officers saw Arrais driving away from the apartment complex.

Video from the officers' cameras show the woman pointing a handgun at them as she attempted to leave in her SUV. The officers opened fire.

Body worn camera footage of a fatal police shooting in Pacifica on March 27, 2024. Police opened fire on 50-year-old Michelle Arrais after officers said she pointed a gun at them while driving away. Arrais died at the scene. Pacifica Police Department

After the shooting, officers recovered a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun from the woman. Four boxes of ammunition were also recovered from her purse, which was found on the passenger seat.

Despite efforts from paramedics, Arrais died at the scene.

The officers who shot Arrais have been identified as Corporal Hayden Fry and Officer Kevin Contreras. Fry has been with the Pacifica Police Department for eight years, while Contreras was hired by the department last year with six years of prior law enforcement experience.

The son was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During a search of the apartment, police said they also found the family's dog dead from gunshot wounds.

Police believe that Arrais killed the dog before shooting her son.

Multiple investigations are underway in connection with the shooting, police said.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office is investigating if the shooting was in compliance with state law. Meanwhile, Pacifica Police are conducting an internal investigation to determine if procedures were followed, along with a criminal investigation into the initial incident.