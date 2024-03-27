Watch CBS News
Police shooting in Pacifica leaves 1 dead

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PACIFICA – Authorities were investigating a deadly police shooting in Pacifica Wednesday morning.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office confirmed that one person died in the shooting. The DA's office said it has launched an investigation in accordance with county law enforcement protocol.

Pacifica police said that Francisco Boulevard between Clarendon and Lakeside is closed due to the investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 12:39 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

