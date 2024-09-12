Rebuilding Pac-12 adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State

Cal, SMU and Stanford join the Atlantic Coast Conference Cal, SMU and Stanford join the Atlantic Coast Conference 00:27

The Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday that Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State will become new members as the organization rebuilds following a college athletic conference realignment that left it gutted.

All four universities, currently members of the Mountain West Conference, will join Oregon State and Washington State on July 1, 2026 according to the league, which is headquartered in San Ramon.

"Exciting New Era"

Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould called the development "an exciting new era for the Pac-12 Conference."

"For over a century, the Pac-12 Conference has been recognized as a leading brand in intercollegiate athletics," Gould said in a statement. "We will continue to pursue bold cutting-edge opportunities for growth and progress, to best serve our member institutions and student-athletes."

Oregon State president Jayathi Murthy and Washington State president Kirk Schulz said in a joint statement, "We eagerly anticipate their uniquely insightful contributions during this transformative era for the conference and collegiate athletics."

Pac-12 To Pac-2

Long known as the Conference of Champions, with a history dating back over a century, the Pac-12 was decimated during a major realignment in college athletics. Ten of its 12 schools departed for other conferences this year, leaving behind Oregon State and Washington State.

UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington are now playing in the Big Ten Conference, while UC Berkeley and Stanford are among the newest members of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Meanwhile, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are now playing in the Big 12 Conference.

The departing members have agreed to pay $65 million to the Pac-12 as part of a settlement with the remaining universities. Separately, the University of California Board of Regents has ordered UCLA to pay UC Berkeley $10 million for three years, a move that has been called "Calimony" by supporters of both schools.

Currently, the two Pac-12 schools have a football scheduling agreement with the Mountain West.

What's Next For Mountain West?

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in a statement obtained by CBS Sports that they are aware of reports of a departure and would have more to say in the days ahead.

"Our Board of Directors is meeting to determine our next steps. The Mountain West has a proud 25-year history and will continue to thrive in the years ahead," Nevarez said in part.

Following the schools' departure, the Mountain West will have seven full members: Air Force, Nevada, UNLV, New Mexico, San Jose State, Utah State and Wyoming.