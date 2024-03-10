Oscars 2024 red carpet fashion and key moments from Academy Awards arrivals
By S. Dev, Paula Cohen
/ CBS News
Hollywood stars, including this year's Oscarnominees, arrived in style for the 2024 Academy Awardsshow Sunday, hitting the red carpet for one of the year's biggest nights in fashion. Some embraced classic Hollywood glamour, while others put a unique stamp on their personal looks.
Here are highlights of this year's Oscar fashion statements.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, in periwinkle blue, became the first Academy Award winner of the night, taking home the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "The Holdovers."
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish, whose song "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" won for best original song, arrived at the 96th Academy Awards in a demure skirt suit ensemble. She also sported a red Artists4Ceasefire pin, representing support for an immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Gaza and Israel.
Asked about her upcoming performance of "What Was I Made For?" on the show with her brother and co-writer Finneas O'Connell, she said they were keeping it simple. It's "very much like me and Finneas and kind of nothing else," she told ET on the red carpet, adding, "that's, like, very special to me."
Margot Robbie
Hi, Barbie! Margot Robbie, snubbed for a nomination for her star turn in "Barbie," wore black, not pink, on the red carpet.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone, nominated for best actress for her role in "Poor Things," wore a pale green peplum gown. She won the Oscar, and when she went up on stage to accept the award, she revealed that the back seam of her dress had split open.
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh, one of the stars of the multi-nominated "Oppenheimer," walked the red carpet in shimmering silver.
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling, nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Ken in "Barbie," arrived at the Oscars with his sister Mandi and parents.
America Ferrara
America Ferrara, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Barbie," dazzled in a fittingly pink gown.
Ariana Grande
Pink was also the color of choice for Ariana Grande. Grande erupted with excitement in the middle of a red carpet interview when she spotted Michelle Yeoh.
Michelle Yeoh
Lily Gladstone
Emily Blunt
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper continued his tradition of bringing his mom as his date to the Oscars. He was nominated for best actor, and his film "Maestro" was also up for best picture.
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey
Robert Downey Jr., who was previously nominated for an Oscar for his work in "Chaplin" and "Tropic Thunder," went on to win his first Academy Award Sunday night for best supporting actor for his role in "Oppenheimer."
Ramy Youssef
Ramy Youssef, who starred in "Poor Things," shared an anecdote about a recent encounter with Taylor Swift: "I got to hang with Taylor a few times, she's incredibly kind. Really funny," Youssef told ET on the red carpet. "She could easily hang in comedy."
Hailee Steinfeld
Danielle Brooks
Jodie Foster
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Sandra Huller
Greta Gerwig
Leslie Bibb
Regina King
Anya Taylor-Joy
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan, nominated for best actress for her role in "Maestro," wore a custom Balenciaga gown that was recreated from a vintage 1951 design. She told Vogue: "I think it's my favourite dress I've ever worn."
Marlee Matlin
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore
Cynthia Erivo
Xochitl Gomez
Eugene Lee Yang
Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn
Ava DuVernay
Osage Singers and Dancers
Dwayne Johnson
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Sterling K. Brown
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwayne Wade
Erika Alexander
Leah Lewis
Laverne Cox
Keltie Knight
What color is the Oscars red carpet this year?
The Oscars opted to return to tradition this year and roll out a red carpet that is, well, red.
Lisa Love, a Vogue contributor and creative consultant for last year's Oscars, led the decision to change the carpet, according to the AP. "This is just a lightness and hopefully people like it," Love said. "It doesn't mean that it's always going to be a champagne-colored carpet."