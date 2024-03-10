Oscars 2024 red carpet fashion and key moments from Academy Awards arrivals

The biggest fashion trends seen at the Oscars A look at red carpet Oscar fashion trends 03:33

Hollywood stars, including this year's Oscar nominees, arrived in style for the 2024 Academy Awards show Sunday, hitting the red carpet for one of the year's biggest nights in fashion. Some embraced classic Hollywood glamour, while others put a unique stamp on their personal looks.

Here are highlights of this year's Oscar fashion statements.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Lupita Nyong'o and Emma Stone arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, on March 10, 2024. Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph



Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. / Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, in periwinkle blue, became the first Academy Award winner of the night, taking home the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "The Holdovers."

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Billie Eilish, whose song "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" won for best original song, arrived at the 96th Academy Awards in a demure skirt suit ensemble. She also sported a red Artists4Ceasefire pin, representing support for an immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Gaza and Israel.

Asked about her upcoming performance of "What Was I Made For?" on the show with her brother and co-writer Finneas O'Connell, she said they were keeping it simple. It's "very much like me and Finneas and kind of nothing else," she told ET on the red carpet, adding, "that's, like, very special to me."

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Hi, Barbie! Margot Robbie, snubbed for a nomination for her star turn in "Barbie," wore black, not pink, on the red carpet.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Stone, nominated for best actress for her role in "Poor Things," wore a pale green peplum gown. She won the Oscar, and when she went up on stage to accept the award, she revealed that the back seam of her dress had split open.

Emma Stone holds the back of her dress as she accepts the award for best actress in a leading role for "Poor Things" onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Florence Pugh, one of the stars of the multi-nominated "Oppenheimer," walked the red carpet in shimmering silver.

Ryan Gosling



Ryan Gosling arrives at the 96th Academy Awards with sister Mandi Gosling, and parents Donna Gosling and Valerio Attanasio on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Ryan Gosling, nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Ken in "Barbie," arrived at the Oscars with his sister Mandi and parents.

America Ferrara

America Ferrara attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 10, 2024. DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

America Ferrara, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Barbie," dazzled in a fittingly pink gown.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jc Olivera / Getty Images

Pink was also the color of choice for Ariana Grande. Grande erupted with excitement in the middle of a red carpet interview when she spotted Michelle Yeoh.

ariana reacts to seeing michelle yeoh on the red carpet 😭 #oscars pic.twitter.com/8VYcw3pjPD — Ariana Grande Today ☀️ (@ArianaToday) March 10, 2024

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh wears custom Balenciaga at the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Lily Gladstone



Lily Gladstone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. / Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper



Bradley Cooper attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 10, 2024. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper continued his tradition of bringing his mom as his date to the Oscars. He was nominated for best actor, and his film "Maestro" was also up for best picture.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr., who was previously nominated for an Oscar for his work in "Chaplin" and "Tropic Thunder," went on to win his first Academy Award Sunday night for best supporting actor for his role in "Oppenheimer."

Ramy Youssef



Ramy Youssef attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jc Olivera / Getty Images

Ramy Youssef, who starred in "Poor Things," shared an anecdote about a recent encounter with Taylor Swift: "I got to hang with Taylor a few times, she's incredibly kind. Really funny," Youssef told ET on the red carpet. "She could easily hang in comedy."

Hailee Steinfeld



Hailee Steinfeld at the 96th Annual at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024.. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. / Getty Images

Sandra Huller



German actress Sandra Huller arrives at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 10, 2024. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. / Getty Images

Leslie Bibb

Leslie Bibb attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Regina King

Regina King attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 10, 2024. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy



Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan wears custom Balenciaga at the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan, nominated for best actress for her role in "Maestro," wore a custom Balenciaga gown that was recreated from a vintage 1951 design. She told Vogue: "I think it's my favourite dress I've ever worn."

Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore



Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Eugene Lee Yang

Eugene Lee Yang arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn



Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 10, 2024. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Film director Ava DuVernay attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 10, 2024. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Osage Singers and Dancers

Osage singers and dancers attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Osage performers were featured in the Oscar-nominated film "Killers of the Flower Moon." / Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson at the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. / Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwayne Wade

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Erika Alexander

Erika Alexander attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Leah Lewis

Leah Lewis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Laverne Cox



Laverne Cox at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Keltie Knight

Canadian TV host Keltie Knight attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 10, 2024. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

What color is the Oscars red carpet this year?



The Oscars opted to return to tradition this year and roll out a red carpet that is, well, red.

Last year, stars walked down a champagne-colored red carpet, the first time the carpet had not been red since 1961, according to the Associated Press.

Lisa Love, a Vogue contributor and creative consultant for last year's Oscars, led the decision to change the carpet, according to the AP. "This is just a lightness and hopefully people like it," Love said. "It doesn't mean that it's always going to be a champagne-colored carpet."