Off-duty Vacaville officer speaks after tackling suspected gunman at Fiesta Days

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The gunman in the Fiesta Days shooting over the weekend was stopped by an off-duty Vacaville police officer as families ran for cover.

A TikTok video shows people running in fear following the shooting Sunday night.

"There's gunshots, there's gunshots over there," a woman yells in the video.

Vacaville Police Corporal Aaron Love was off duty in street clothes and heard a gunshot, then saw people running.

"There was a lot of screaming," Cpl. Love said. "There was a lot of fear. There was a lot of panic."

