Watch CBS News
Crime

Off-duty Vacaville officer speaks after tackling suspected gunman at Fiesta Days

/ CBS Sacramento

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The gunman in the Fiesta Days shooting over the weekend was stopped by an off-duty Vacaville police officer as families ran for cover.

A TikTok video shows people running in fear following the shooting Sunday night.

"There's gunshots, there's gunshots over there," a woman yells in the video.

Vacaville Police Corporal Aaron Love was off duty in street clothes and heard a gunshot, then saw people running.

"There was a lot of screaming," Cpl. Love said. "There was a lot of fear. There was a lot of panic."

Read more at CBSSacramento.com>>

First published on May 30, 2022 / 10:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.