Off-duty Vacaville officer speaks after tackling suspected gunman at Fiesta Days
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The gunman in the Fiesta Days shooting over the weekend was stopped by an off-duty Vacaville police officer as families ran for cover.
A TikTok video shows people running in fear following the shooting Sunday night.
"There's gunshots, there's gunshots over there," a woman yells in the video.
Vacaville Police Corporal Aaron Love was off duty in street clothes and heard a gunshot, then saw people running.
"There was a lot of screaming," Cpl. Love said. "There was a lot of fear. There was a lot of panic."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.