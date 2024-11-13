Oakley police investigate gun accidentally brought by student to elementary school

Police in Oakley are investigating an incident Wednesday morning where a child accidentally brought his father's backpack containing a firearm to Gehringer Elementary School, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post made by city of Oakley, Wednesday morning at 8:41 a.m., officers were called to Gehringer Elementary School on the 100 block of Simoni Ranch Rd in Oakley after a report of a child who brought his father's backpack containing a firearm to school by mistake. The child realized he had his father's backpack once he was in his classroom. When he opened the backpack and saw the firearm, he knew not to touch it. The student immediately notified his teacher, who took the backpack and notified the office.

Arriving officers contacted the student and school staff at the office and were able to remove the handgun from the backpack, Police determined the gun a loaded magazine, but there was not a round in the chamber. While the officers were still at the scene, the father of the child arrived at the school. He cooperated with police and provided a statement regarding how his son came into possession of the gun, saying there were two similar looking backpacks inside the vehicle Monday morning and that the boy mistakenly took his father's backpack containing the firearm.

Police said the handgun was lawfully registered to the student's father, who is a business owner. He said the firearm is kept in the backpack with business receipts and currency in a safe at home and is regularly transported to and from the business in the backpack. Authorities said the father expressed remorse for the incident and understood the seriousness of the situation.

Officers seized the firearm and it was placed into evidence at the Oakley Police Department. Authorities said the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney for determination of whether charges will be filed against the father.

"This incident reinforces the need for lawful gun owners to be diligent with regards to how they store and transport their firearms," the Facebook post read. "Although this incident was not intentional and the child reacted appropriately by immediately reporting it to the teacher, this is obviously an incident that could have had a tragic outcome."

It also noted that the police department and the Oakley Unified Elementary School District "maintain an open line of communication with each other and have always worked together to make sure the safety of the students is of paramount importance."