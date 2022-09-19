74-year-old Oakley woman charged with murder in May shooting

OAKLEY – An Oakley woman has been charged with murder in the May shooting death of a man that was initially determined to be in self-defense, police said, following additional evidence.

Officers were called to a home on the 200 block of West Cypress Road on the morning of May 20 on reports of a shooting shortly after midnight. When police arrived, they found a man lying on the driveway.

The man, later identified as 51-year-old Ruben Ortiz of Oakley, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified the shooter as 74-year-old Judith Goodner and originally determined the shooting was in self-defense. Goodner was the protected party in a restraining order against Ortiz.

Following the shooting, Goodner provided an initial statement and was released.

In the months after, detectives said they learned that the pair were involved in an intimate relationship that was not accurately reported to officers at the time. Detectives also learned Goodner picked up Ortiz and brought him to her home shortly before the shooting.

Police said surveillance video turned out to be a key evidence in their investigation.

"Oakley Police Detectives were able to determine the facts of the case did not align with Goodner's statement to them after an exhaustive and thorough examination of all of the evidence that is now available to them," police said in a statement posted Saturday.

Judith Goodner has been charged with murder in the May 20, 2022 shooting death of 51-year-old Ruben Ortiz. Oakley Police Department

Police said Goodner was arrested on September 9 and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office has filed one count of murder against Goodner.

According to jail records, Goodner is being held on $2 million bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.