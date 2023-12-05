18-year-old charged with murder in deadly Oakley party shooting

OAKLEY – An 18-year-old Oakley man who was arrested last week has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a house party that killed a 16-year-old in October.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton's office announced Tuesday that Sean Karp was formally charged in the shooting, which took place at a home in Oakley on October 21. The shooting killed 16-year-old Ke'Marion Tucker of Brentwood and wounded three others.

Prosecutors said Karp was charged with one count of murder, with an enhancement for intentionally discharging a firearm. Karp was also charged with three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, with enhancements pertaining to the use of a firearm and inflicting great bodily harm.

On the night of October 21, police were called to the home for a noise complaint. An 18-year-old at the home told officers she was trying to shut down the party even as kids continued to show up.

Officers officered to help shut down the party but had declined, police said.

After police left the home, witnesses said a group of 20-30 kids showed up at the home. After finding the front door was locked, the group entered the side gate.

Soon after, witnesses reported gunshots and people fleeing from the home.

Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Karp in Brentwood on November 30. Another person who was arrested in the case was later released as the investigation continued.

Prosecutors said Karp remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility on $2.66 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.