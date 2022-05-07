Oakland sideshow crackdown on Cinco de Mayo nets 60 vehicles; 2 arrested

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland impounded dozens of vehicles and made arrests as authorities across the Bay Area cracked down on sideshows being held on Cinco de Mayo.

According to officers, the department's helicopter saw a caravan of an estimated 350 vehicles along Interstate 580 Thursday night. Around 8:30 p.m., the caravan then tried to take over intersections along Telegraph Avenue, but were unsuccessful.

The group then took over the intersection of 20th Street and Broadway. Police said some in the crowd threw fireworks and bottles at officers.

A sideshow was also reported in the area of 29th Avenue and International Boulevard, which officers were able to contain.

Police said 60 vehicles were towed in the crackdown, 17 were cited. Two people were also arrested and a firearm was recovered.

A vehicle being towed as part of a sideshow crackdown held by the Oakland Police Department on Cinco de Mayo; May 5, 2022. Oakland Police Department

The identities of those arrested were not immediately available.

"Violent, disruptive, and illegal behavior will not be tolerated in the City of Oakland. Our investigators will be working to identify those responsible for committing crimes and participating in illegal sideshow activity," police said Friday.

Sideshows were reported in other parts of the Bay Area on Thursday night, including Santa Rosa, where gunfire erupted and a man was critically wounded in a shooting. The sideshow drew an estimated 750 people and over 200 vehicles.

Oakland Police said they will be accompanied by regional law enforcement partners to crack down on sideshow activity this weekend.

Anyone with information about illegal sideshows are asked to call 510-777-3333 or to email sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov.