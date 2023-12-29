Police activity, apparent shooting in Oakland closes stretch of Embarcadero

Large police activity follows apparent shooting, crash near I-880 in Oakland

Large police activity follows apparent shooting, crash near I-880 in Oakland

A large amount of police activity was underway in Oakland Friday morning in the area of Interstate Highway 880 and Embarcadero in response to an apparent shooting.

A white Toyota Tacoma truck with bullet holes and windows shattered was seen crashed into the back of a parked vehicle. Shell casings were seen near the southbound Highway 880 entrance near 9th St. and Embarcadero.

Embarcadero was closed in both directions between 5th Ave. and 16th Ave. The Embarcadero off-ramp from northbound 880 and the 16th St. off-ramp from southbound 880 were both closed as well.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.