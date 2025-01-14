Watch CBS News
One person detained after deadly Oakland shooting

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in Oakland have detained a person in connection with a fatal shooting on East 12th St. Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

According to a release issued by the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter activations on the 2200 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Arriving officers found a victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. 

Paramedics responded to the scene to assist and transported the victim to an area hospital, but the victim unfortunately succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. During the investigation, police said officers detained one unidentified individual in connection to the shooting, pending further investigation. 

Homicide investigators were conducting a follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The victim's name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification to next of kin. 

The shooting remains an open investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950. Anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation is asked to submit them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov. 

