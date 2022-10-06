New clues give hope to loved ones in unsolved killing of Oakland restaurant owner

OAKLAND – One of Oakland's unsolved homicide cases involves a restaurant owner who was gunned down in front of his young child while closing up his restaurant back in May.

New information released by Oakland Police is giving the family some hope the killer is caught soon, but it doesn't ease the suffering they're enduring.

At Lucky Three Seven, a popular Filipino food joint in the heart of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood, Mark Legaspi and Malinda Bun are reminded almost every day of the exact spot where Jun Anabo was killed.

Mural paying homage to Jun Anobo, who was killed in front of his Oakland restaurant in May 2022. CBS

Five months have passed since Bun held her boyfriend dying in her arms.

"I'm traumatized. It's not the same. I don't feel safe, going to the grocery stores here in Oakland, I just don't feel safe, especially when the killer hasn't been caught. I don't feel safe. I just don't," said Bun.

"Even if he is caught, it never gets easier, ever," said Legaspi.

Mark's small business he co-owned with Jun still makes and sells hand rolled lumpia pork rolls, but life is forever changed after life was ripped away from them in a city grappling with senseless deaths.

"When I hear gun violence and in the news and everything has me just going back to the day where I got the phone call that he had been shot. It's a weird feeling like you're going to lose someone," Bun said.

They're still counting the days for police to make an arrest.

Authorities recently released surveillance images of the killer and car connected to the case.

"We just really want justice served," said Bun.

Mark's focus for now is to keep the business thriving as the wait continues.

"The pain is still the same as the night when he took his last breath in my arms. It's hard," said Bun.

Stepping and moving away from something so devastating is necessary, but it hurts when the road ahead seems so long and the end is unknown.

The photo Oakland Police released is of a black 2009 Ford Escape with the license plate number 8ZTF474. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip-line at 510-238-7950.