Neighbors remember beloved Fruitvale restaurant owner on National Night Out in Oakland

OAKLAND (KPIX) - Communities across the country gathered to strengthen neighborhood bonds with local police on National Night Out on Tuesday evening. For one Oakland business, it was a chance to remember a restaurant owner who was killed in front of his 11-year-old son.

"Thank you guys for coming here for Jun. All the love," said Mark Legaspi on the stage in front of Lucky Three Seven restaurant on Fruitvale. Legaspi was Jun Anabo's cousin and business partner at the family-owned Filipino street food restaurant. Jun was shot and killed on the sidewalk of the family restaurant on May 18.

"He was a leader. He was a pillar of this community. A pillar of Oakland. He's a legend in Oakland," said Legaspi.

Now a mural of Jun looks down on the restaurant and the crowd at the block party for National Night Out. It was an event Legaspi and his cousin planned together every year since 2013.

"I've got to keep doing and spread the message that we keep doing here, spread the love, get the community out here," Legaspi said.

Council member Noel Gallo who represents the district says the restaurant has been a community gathering place for years and the solution to the issues with crime starts with neighbors meeting neighbors.

"Right now the violence, the robberies, the shootings, and certainly this brings out a community to get a chance to meet each other and hopefully together, unified we can change the behavior in our streets," Gallo said.

"Today is the start of saying we're going to all step up to make Oakland a safer city," Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told the crowd gathered at the restaurant. "I've emphasized over and over again how important it is that we have the community support, that we work together, that we work in partnership and tonight highlights that."

People who live nearby said this was a chance to not only remember Jun, but also support the neighborhood.

"I was like, let me show up, support, grab some food, have fun," said Amari Robinson who attended the block party.

"Seeing the community together, I think that's what's most important. It's coming out and just supporting," said Isabel Alvarado, who also attended the block party and lives nearby.

So far, police have not made any arrests in Jun's murder.