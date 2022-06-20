Oakland residents celebrate a mellow Juneteenth

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The Juneteenth Festival in Oakland gave families the chance to celebrate both the newest federal holiday as well as Father's Day on Sunday at Lake Merritt.

"Whenever we've come out here in the past, it's just been a lot of good energy. A lot of smiles, a lot of laughter, a lot of dancing," said Aaron Harmon, attending with his son and spouse from Berkeley. "We're just out here celebrating life."

Some people visiting the Bay Area said they were grateful to see a large celebration of Juneteenth, an event they have cherished for decades.

Ayenayaa Lane said some of her grandparents lived to over 100 and shared memories of life much closer to the original Juneteenth Freedom Day in 1865.

The holiday commemorates the last group of enslaved people in Texas learning they had been freed two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

"Juneteenth is very, very special in our family," Lane said. "We should have the fireworks, we should have the celebration, we should get out here and just live it up."

On this Father's Day, not all dads had the day off. David Tolan was a vendor at the festival with his business: West Oakland Is Everywhere. He sells shirts and other items that share messages of pride for West Oakland and Black empowerment.

"Like every other father that wants the best for everybody that he loves, that's why I'm out here," Tolan said.

Harmon hopes that events like this festival, which attracted people of all backgrounds, will help highlight the positive side of Oakland.

­"I like that I'm seeing a little bit of diversity out here as well," he said. "Oakland is beautiful! Don't believe what you hear. You have to come out here and experience it for yourself."