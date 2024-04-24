Memorial set for Oakland officer who died from injuries sustained in 2018 crash

OAKLAND – A memorial service for fallen Oakland Police Officer Jordan Wingate is set for this Friday and will be open to the public.

On Saturday, Wingate succumbed to injuries suffered in a vehicle collision on Aug. 13, 2018, while responding to a suspicious person call at the Port of Oakland. He was surrounded by his family, including retired Oakland Police Capt. Randell Wingate, when he passed, according to a news release from the city.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at 3Crosses Church at 20600 John Drive in Castro Valley.

On the day of the collision in 2018, Wingate was driving near Seventh Street and Middle Harbor Road at about 2:50 a.m. As Wingate's SUV traveled east in the 1900 block of Middle Harbor Road, it collided with a car and a parked big-rig, according to police. Wingate had to be cut from the SUV by firefighters before he was taken to intensive care in critical condition.

Oakland Police Officer Jordan Wingate was critically injured in a crash while responding to a call on Aug. 13, 2018. Wingate succumbed to his injuries and died on Apr. 20, 2024. Oakland Police Department

Wingate was born on May 19, 1995, in Walnut Creek. He began his public service career as an Oakland police cadet in 2013 and later graduated from the 176th Basic Academy on May 5, 2017. In 2018, Wingate was awarded "Rookie of the Year" by the Oakland Police Officers' Association.

"Those who knew Officer Wingate described him as a hard worker who always had a smile on his face," wrote the city of Oakland in a press release. "Officer Wingate's dedication to duty and commitment to serving our community exemplified the highest ideals of law enforcement. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him, the Oakland Police Department family, the city of Oakland, and the law enforcement community. Officer Wingate was a true hero who dedicated his life to making our community safer."