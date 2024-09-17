Watch CBS News
Crime

Oakland police search for suspect vehicle in recent armed robberies

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 9-17-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 9-17-24 10:00

Police in Oakland are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect vehicle connected to two armed robberies that happened last week.

The Oakland Police Department issued a press release Tuesday with a photo of the vehicle in question and information about the two robberies.

Oakland armed robberies suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle connected to two Oakland armed robberies. Oakland Police Department

According to police, at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, a Snap-on delivery driver was unloading property near East 12th St. and 51st Ave. when an unknown suspect armed with a firearm entered the back of the delivery van while two additional suspects removed items from the vehicle.

Authorities believe the incident to be connected to a similar armed robbery that occurred just before 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, on the 3500 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the suspect vehicle shown in the picture is described as a newer model dark gray Dodge Charger 4-door, possibly a wide body, with a spoiler and black aftermarket rims.

According to OPD, Snap-on is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for these crimes. The investigation into the two robberies is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326. Additionally, if you have any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, please send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.