Oakland police search for suspect vehicle in recent armed robberies

Police in Oakland are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect vehicle connected to two armed robberies that happened last week.

The Oakland Police Department issued a press release Tuesday with a photo of the vehicle in question and information about the two robberies.

Suspect vehicle connected to two Oakland armed robberies. Oakland Police Department

According to police, at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, a Snap-on delivery driver was unloading property near East 12th St. and 51st Ave. when an unknown suspect armed with a firearm entered the back of the delivery van while two additional suspects removed items from the vehicle.

Authorities believe the incident to be connected to a similar armed robbery that occurred just before 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, on the 3500 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the suspect vehicle shown in the picture is described as a newer model dark gray Dodge Charger 4-door, possibly a wide body, with a spoiler and black aftermarket rims.

According to OPD, Snap-on is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for these crimes. The investigation into the two robberies is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326. Additionally, if you have any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, please send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.