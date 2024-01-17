Oakland police search for vehicle in connection to deadly hit-and-run

OAKLAND — Oakland police released photos of a vehicle wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 9.

Just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 9, police were alerted to a crash on the 2300 block of San Pablo Avenue. The report notified officers that someone was struck while trying to cross the road and was unresponsive in the roadway.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Kim Barranco.

Today, the OPD released photos of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run.



Police said the photos released on Wednesday show a car that is believed to have struck Barranco after the initial crash. Investigators said it's possible the driver may not even know they struck a pedestrian and are looking to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-777-8570.