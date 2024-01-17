Watch CBS News
Crime

Oakland police search for vehicle in connection to deadly hit-and-run

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 1-17-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 1-17-24 07:51

OAKLAND — Oakland police released photos of a vehicle wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 9.

Just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 9, police were alerted to a crash on the 2300 block of San Pablo Avenue. The report notified officers that someone was struck while trying to cross the road and was unresponsive in the roadway.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Kim Barranco.

Police said the photos released on Wednesday show a car that is believed to have struck Barranco after the initial crash. Investigators said it's possible the driver may not even know they struck a pedestrian and are looking to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-777-8570. 

First published on January 17, 2024 / 3:59 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.