Oakland police release sketch of suspect in 2023 deadly shooting near Lake Merritt

Oakland police on Tuesday released a sketch of a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in August 2023.

Alongside the sketch, police posted a photo of a white Ford F150 pickup truck. Police said they learned the truck was used by the suspect.

On August 30, 2023, just after midnight, officers went to the 500 block of East 18th Avenue to investigate a shooting.

Oakland police released a sketch of a suspect in an August 30, 2023, homicide. Oakland Police Department

When officers arrived, they found two people. One of them, an Oakland resident, died at the scene. The other victim, a San Francisco resident, was taken to the hospital and survived.

Police identified the Oakland man as Damani William.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 510-238-3821.