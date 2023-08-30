Watch CBS News
Crime

Oakland police: 1 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting near Lake Merritt

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Noon 8/30/23
PIX Now - Noon 8/30/23 06:45

OAKLAND — An Oakland resident was killed and a San Francisco resident was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Oakland, police said.

The shooting occurred just after midnight on the 500 block of East 18th Street near Lake Merritt.

Officers responded and located the two victims. The Oakland resident was pronounced dead at the scene, Oakland police said.

The San Francisco resident was taken to a hospital and is expected to live. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the Oakland Police Department's homicide unit at 510-238-3821 or the department's tip line at 510

First published on August 30, 2023 / 3:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.