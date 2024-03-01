4th suspect charged with murder in death of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le

Suspects in killing of Oakland police officer Tuan Le plead not guilty

OAKLAND – A fourth suspect has been charged in the shooting death last year of Oakland police officer Tuan Le, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Sebron Russell, 28, had previously been charged with burglary for his alleged role in the heist of a cannabis dispensary on Dec. 29, 2023 that led to the fatal shooting of Le.

Russell is now also charged in the officer's killing, along with suspects Mark Sanders, Allen Brown, and Marquise Cooper.

Sebron Ray Russell Alameda County Sheriff's Office

An amended complaint also charges Russell with a count of attempted murder on Oakland Police Officer Donald McKinney, who was Le's partner the night of the shooting.

The four suspects are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 4.