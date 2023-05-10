Update: Police seek suspects following high-speed chase, crash in Oakland

OAKLAND -- California Highway Patrol and police officers chased a vehicle at high speeds on Interstate 580 and on Oakland city streets Wednesday afternoon before the vehicle crashed into another car and the suspects fled on foot.

The light-colored sedan was seen traveling at speeds of more than 100 miles an hour on I-580 and at times driving the wrong way on streets in order to avoid pursuing officers.

The vehicle crashed into another vehicle at 14th and Madison Streets just west of Lake Merritt and two people were seen fleeing from the crash scene on foot toward the downtown area. No police vehicles were seen in the vicinity immediately following the crash.

A person emerges from a silver-colored sedan after crashing into a red sedan at 14th and Madison streets in Oakland, May 10, 2023. CBS

It appeared from chopper video above the scene that pursuing officers lost track of the two people who emerged from the suspect vehicle. Following the crash, it appears bystanders were removing objects from the suspect vehicle as police vehicles were not immediately seen at the crash site.

The suspects were last seen in front of the Prosperity Place apartment building at 188 11th St. between Jackson and Madison Streets.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.