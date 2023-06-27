Oakland police ask public to help identify fatal hit and run suspect

OAKLAND - The Oakland Police Department asking for the community's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision.

On June 16th, just after 7:00 PM, OPD officers were dispatched to an injury collision involving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian at Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered 58-year-old Santu Maya, of Oakland, suffering from a severe head injury related to the collision.

Oakland Fire Department (OFD) and Falck Ambulance personnel arrived at the scene and rendered emergency aid. Maya was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries, but shortly after the collision, she was pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation indicated Maya was crossing the street within a marked crosswalk when struck by the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene without waiting to provide information to first responders. The suspect vehicle is a newer Mercedes Benz, possibly 2010 - 2013 E-350, black in color with tinted windows and stock rims. The rear license plate, CA 5AUT731, may have been removed.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the collision. Street racing, however, has been proposed as a contributing factor.

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

