Pedestrian killed in East Oakland hit-and-run, driver sought

OAKLAND – Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in East Oakland on Friday night.

According to officers, the collision took place near Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the victim, who was struck by a vehicle. The driver had fled the scene, according to officers.

Paramedics were called to the scene to provide medical aid. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later succumbed to their injuries.

Police said the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family. A description of the suspect or the vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 510-777-8570.