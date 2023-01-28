Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urges calm ahead of Tyre Nichols beating video release

Nichols' mother: "I've never seen the video" Tyre Nichols' mother asks protesters to be peaceful when bodycam footage is released 11:05

OAKLAND -- Ahead of Friday's scheduled release of the video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urged citizens to be peaceful during any protests.

In a statement, Thao said she could not imagine the pain of Nichols's family seeing a video of their loved one brutally beaten, and it was her hope that the swift charges against the officers who killed him would bring a measure of justice to his family.

"I know all of Oakland stands with them today," said Thao.

Thao said it was understandable people across the country are angry and disgusted, but urged everyone to heed the request of Nichols's mother to refrain from any violent acts.

"Tyre's mother said last night, 'I want each and every one of you to protest in peace,' and I urge all Oaklanders to respect her wishes," said Thao. "We stand with Tyre Nichols' family."

Oakland police has increased staffing through the weekend for both Lunar New Year events as well as to allow for demonstrations should they occur.

In June 2020, Oakland saw several nights of violent protests following the death of George Floyd, murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes as other officers watched. Floyd's killing triggered nationwide and global protests against systemic police brutality against Black and Brown people.

Oakland was one of several Bay Area cities to see violent protests, vandalism and looting following Floyd's death. The Oakland Police Department said some 200 businesses were looted and vandalized, and 137 arson fires were set throughout the city. The violence affected police response to other violent crimes in the city; one of five homicides during that time was related to incidents of looting.

In addition, an anti-government militia extremist used the cover of ongoing George Floyd protests near the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Oakland to shoot two federal security agents, killing one. Former Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo pleaded guilty to the murder of Officer David Patrick Underwood and the subsequent murder of Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller during an ambush of deputies in Ben Lomond.

In June 2021, Oakland police acknowledged nearly three dozen allegations of misconduct against officers involving the use of tear gas during the four days of protests were sustained by the department. The findings resulted in disciplinary actions ranging from written reprimands to suspensions from duty.

Oakland's Department of Violence Prevention supports a number of organizations devoted to community healing and restoration. To learn more about those, please visit: https://www.oaklandca.gov/resources/community-healing-restoration.