Major Oakland employers pool together $10M to boost security in Downtown, Uptown

Four of the biggest Oakland private employers are taking matters into their own hands by pooling millions of dollars to enhance safety in Uptown and Downtown.

Among the new measures, the companies will pay for off-duty police officer patrols out of their own pockets.

Alameda County social worker Nancy Hien Nguyen supports the added safety since she spends a lot of time working in the area.

"I love my job, I love serving the people," said Nguyen as she drove in her vehicle. "But I never have that feeling of fear until recently."

Her job brings her all over town since she drives from one home visit to the next.

On last Monday morning near Lake Merritt, she was stopped at a red light while on her way to a client's house when someone suddenly shattered her passenger window.

"And he reached in and grabbed my big bag, my work bag, which had my laptop, my phones, my wallet, everything. My clients' information, everything, and just ran off that way, the opposite way. I was so nervous, scared, frozen," Nguyen told CBS News Bay Area.

Nguyen said she later yelled and honked. But the teenager was gone with her bag.

"I was so surprised and shocked that this happened right here at Lakeshore, a really busy street with people walking everywhere," she said.

Nguyen is not alone. Oakland Police recorded 3,690 robberies and 17,256 burglaries in 2023. Some of the victims include downtown office workers.

That's why Blue Shield of California, Kaiser Permanente, Clorox and PG&E are spending $10 million to beef up security in Uptown and Downtown to create a safe zone.

Increased security presence in Oakland, after Blue Shield of California, Kaiser Permanente, Clorox and PG&E announced a $10 million plan to fund patrol in the Downtown and Uptown areas. CBS

The money will pay for 8 off-duty officers and one sergeant to do overtime patrols on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"I did not think I would ever be in the business of security and safety. And I hope not to be for very long," said Paul Markovich, President and CEO of Blue Shield of California.

The money will also pay to fund more ambassadors for on-demand buddy escorts. Ambassadors can walk people to their cars, transit hubs, or to a restaurant to pick up lunch.

"To have off-duty police officers patrolling key areas of Downtown Oakland that obviously is going to increase the safety for everyone who's in those areas. So that's a benefit I think to the community," said Markovich.

Markovich said the employers also will pay for ride services and public transportation so their workers can get to work safely.

"Employee safety is a very big, major issue. And it's very important, especially when a lot of us have to come back to work in the office," said Timothy Or, who works at BART.

Many people welcome the added security, but said it's something the city and police department should have already done. They believe tax dollars should be paying for police patrols, not private companies or individuals.

As for Nguyen, she's now on high alert when coming to a traffic light. But she is still optimistic about the future of Oakland.

"We should be not living in fear. We should not be at each other's throat. We should be working together to build a strong community," said Nguyen.

The extra officer patrols started this week. The companies said they will monitor and look at the data at a later time to see how long the program will continue.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said in a statement that she's grateful for the collaboration and partnership with the private sector. She said by working together, they can bring safety and vibrancy back to The Town.