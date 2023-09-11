Suspect sought in freeway shooting on Highway 13 in Oakland Hills

OAKLAND – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting that took place along Highway 13 in the Oakland Hills last Friday.

According to the agency's Oakland office, around 10:35 p.m. Friday evening, officers were called to the freeway near the Redwood Road exit on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a black Toyota minivan with two people inside who were not injured. The minivan sustained damage from the shooting, officers said.

Friday's shooting follows at least two others on Oakland freeways since the start of the month. On September 2, a shooting on Interstate 580 near Seminary Drive sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Also on September 2, a second shooting took place on Interstate 880 near 66th Avenue. In this shooting, a victim was struck and taken to a hospital for treatment, while a 13-year-old passenger was not injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CHP Oakland office at 510-457-2875 and to ask for Officer S. Gonzalez.