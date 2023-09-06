CHP investigates 2 shootings on Oakland freeways over Labor Day weekend

OAKLAND – The California Highway Patrol has launched investigations into two shootings that took place on Oakland freeways over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

According to the agency's Oakland office, the first shooting took place on westbound Interstate 580 near the Seminary Drive exit shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday. Responding officers found an abandoned vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

Soon after, officers learned that two people walked to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The victims said they were shot while on the freeway.

Both victims were listed in stable condition, according to the hospital.

Investigators also learned that a single bullet struck a second vehicle traveling eastbound on 580. No one in the second vehicle was struck by the bullet.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to another freeway shooting, this time on northbound Interstate 880 near the 66th Avenue exit in East Oakland.

Investigators determined that the victim was heading northbound when the suspect pulled up along the left side and fired multiple rounds at the victim's vehicle.

The victim was struck by a round and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A 13-year-old passenger who was also in the vehicle was not injured.

CHP investigators said Wednesday that they are trying to identify the suspects and their vehicles, along with a motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CHP Investigations Tipline at 707-917-4491.